George Zimmerman's Old Gym Is Being Ripped To Shreds On Yelp

The gym where George Zimmerman trained in mixed martial arts is getting horrible Yelp reviews after its owner testified in Zimmerman’s trial.



It looks like Kokopelli’s Gym in Longwood, Fla. didn’t have any Yelp reviews until Wednesday, two days after owner Adam Pollock testified that Zimmerman was fat and weak when he first came to the gym. He also said Zimmerman wasn’t a great fighter when he left the gym.

By Wednesday the page was filled with negative comments, and now the business has a one-star rating from the seven reviews posted.

One review says Pollock is a friend of Zimmerman’s who testified to help exonerate him then “tried to market the death of a black boy to try and get more customers.” Another calls the gym a “dump” and says Pollock is “a big racist.”

Zimmerman says he killed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in self-defence, so testimony that he wasn’t in great shape could help his defence.

Yelp users are criticising Pollock not only for the Zimmerman testimony but also for a prior arrest that made headlines earlier this week. Pollock was arrested in March for allegedly attacking a woman with a deadly weapon. Charges against him include felony battery by strangulation and aggravated assault, according to CBS News.

The gym is also taking heat for this page on its website that offers information on the training regimen Zimmerman completed. The page says the information will be provided to those who request it once the trial is completed.

