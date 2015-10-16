A famous gorilla got two adorable kittens as a 44th birthday gift

In case you’re at a loss as to what to get that special gorilla in your life for their birthday, maybe you should consider kittens.

That’s what the staff at the Gorilla Foundation decided to give Koko the gorilla for her 44th birthday, as seen in an adorable video that is going viral online.

Take a look.



In case you’re not familiar with Koko, she’s a 44-year-old gorilla living at the Gorilla Foundation in Redwood City, California. She’s been on the cover of “National Geographic” multiple times and has also made headlines for her ability to understand and speak American Sign Language, the Telegraph reports.

Using these sign skills, Koko told her handler she wanted one of the new kittens placed on her head.



These aren’t Koko’s first kittens. She got her first feline friend in 1985, a kitten with no tail that Koko named All Ball. However, All Ball was runover by a car six months later, so her time with Koko was short. Since then, Koko adopted several other kittens, including two named Lips Lipstick and Smokey, over the years.

You can watch the entire video here or below.

