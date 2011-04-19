Kohort Team Shows The Right Way To Launch In "Stealth" Mode

Today Mark Davis & Steve Blood announced that they have raised $3m in funding for their new startup, Kohort. The funding was raised from IA Ventures, RRE Ventures, Zelkova Ventures, Contour Ventures, ff Venture Capital, Dave Tisch, David Cohen & some other great investors.



Along the funding announcement you can also go claim your username prior to launch, go to http://www.kohort.com, during the ‘stealth’ period.

Generally speaking I have been pretty vocal about my disdain for startups to be in ‘stealth mode’, but Mark was able to convince me why limiting the knowledge out there was important for Kohort and was more beneficial than being public. The team at Kohort is working on something that can have profound impact on many stakeholders and in the process disrupt many existing players, keeping tight lips on it was important in this case.

While Kohort is in ‘stealth mode’ they didn’t walk around asking people to sign NDA’s or acting all royal, he instead engaged the right people at the right time with the right info.

While most interpret stealth mode as being completely tight lipped about what you are doing, the lesson here is that it doesn’t have to be that way and having a strategic plan on distribution of information and engagement of resources can be the one way to attack the launching of a startup.

