Kohl's Is About To Go On A Holiday Hiring Spree And It's Bigger Than Last Year's

Kohl’s has had its struggles lately, but it has some big plans for the holiday season.The retailer plans to hire more than 52,700 associates, 5,700 distribution centre jobs and 30 more at credit operations, according to the press release.



In total, it’s around a 10 per cent increase from the year prior, or 4 per cent per store.

Forecasts for this year’s holiday shopping season have predicted modest gains for the retail industry, so it makes sense for Kohl’s to step things up.

And after all, shoppers are getting increasingly fed up with how they’re treated by retail workers so it’s going to be as important as ever to have the appropriate personnel on the floor this season.

From the press release:

Seasonal associates can work anywhere from a few hours to more than 20 hours per week.

Typical store jobs include unloading trucks, freight processing, stocking and cash register duties. Hiring began this month, and most jobs will be filled by mid-November. Holiday positions are also being filled at the company’s distribution centres, where hiring began in August.

Associates working at distribution centres ensure Kohl’s products get to the retail stores and into the hands of Kohls.com customers. Associates working in Kohl’s credit operations perform a variety of jobs including assisting customers with Kohls.com orders.

