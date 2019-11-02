Kohl's will open stores for Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day once again

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Kohl’s will get Black Friday going on Thanksgiving.

Kohl’s is starting its Black Friday sales at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Black Friday doorbusters will begin on Kohls.com at 12:01 a.m CT.

The company was one of the first major retailers to release its holiday deals in a Black Friday Ad.

For Kohl’s, Black Friday shopping starts on Thanksgiving Day.

The retailer announced on Friday that its Black Friday sales will start at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving. Black Friday doorbusters will begin on Kohls.com at 12:01 a.m Central Time.

Pre-Black Friday deals are running Friday through November 3, and customers can get $US15 for $US50 Kohl’s Cash on Friday as well as during the week of Black Friday.

Kohl’s was one of the first major retailers to release its holiday deals.

“We know Black Friday shopping is a tradition for so many of our customers, and we’re thrilled to announce an amazing lineup of Black Friday deals and doorbusters as families begin preparing for the holiday season,” Greg Revelle, Kohl’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release. “Customers will find more deals than ever before leading up to the Black Friday shopping event, and we encourage customers to continue checking back in store and on Kohls.com for additional deals and surprise sales throughout the month.”

Kohl’s opened its stores at the same time last year despite a growing trend among retailers to stay closed on Thanksgiving.

Last year, Business Insider reported that at least 60 retailers including Costco, Home Depot, and TJ Maxx had confirmed they would remain closed on Thanksgiving. At least 14 retailers have already announcedthat they will stay closed on the holiday this year.

