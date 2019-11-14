15 Kohl's shopping hacks to help you save the most money, according to the experts

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Kohl’s sells everything from clothes to luggage.

Kohl’s is known for its perks that help customers save money.

The department store offers many ways to save, from “Kohl’s Cash” to a store credit card.

We consulted a Kohl’s shopping expert and deal finder who shops there at least twice a week, along with several blogs and online reviews, to figure out the best way to save when shopping at Kohl’s. Here’s what we found.

Kohl’s has a loyal following, especially in the Midwest.

The department store chain operates 1,100 stores across the country and is notable for its wide selection of merchandise, carrying everything from clothing to kitchen appliances.

Kohl’s offers its customers multiple ways to save money, from coupons and “Kohl’s Cash” to free shipping and price matching. Some deals are better-known than others, but we consulted a shopping expert in addition to online blogs and articles to find the best ways to save money when shopping at Kohl’s, including savings hacks that most people don’t know about.

Michelle Streeter is a Wisconsin-based deal finder who runs a blog called Midwest Coupon Clippers that she created in 2011. The blog has an associated Facebook page that covers Kohl’s deals exclusively and it has over 54,000 likes.

A self-described avid Kohl’s shopper who shops in the store and online at least twice a week, Streeter told us the best ways to save money when shopping at Kohl’s. We also consulted several other shopping blogs and online reviews to find 15 shopping hacks for saving the most money at Kohl’s.

Here’s what we found:

1. You can combine — or stack — coupons and promo codes

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

There are various categories of discounts options at Kohl’s, which include sitewide discount codes, discounts or coupons for a specific item or department, free shipping codes, and reward codes like Kohl’s Cash.

Streeter said that one of the best ways for customers to save at Kohl’s is to combine – or “stack” – up to four coupons per purchase to get the best value.

2. You can get $US10 Kohl’s Cash without spending $US50

Streeter said that as long as your purchase is within $US2 of the amount required to get Kohl’s Cash, you will still qualify for it.

“Please note your total must be AFTER discounts and before tax or shipping charges,” Streeter said. “So go ahead, spend $US48.01 and earn that $US10 Kohl’s Cash!”

According to the online shopping blog Penny Pinching Mum, you can also combine receipts from different trips within a promotional period to get Kohl’s Cash if your individual purchases do not hit the required number in one trip.

3. Expired Kohl’s Cash can be still be used in some cases

If you have the physical voucher of your expired Kohl’s Cash, you can still likely use it in stores if it has been expired for fewer than 10 days.

Streeter said that if the cashier doesn’t accept it, you can tell them to call corporate, and they will likely say it is fine.

“I have done this on numerous occasions even since they started to say they no longer will accept expired Kohl’s Cash,” she said.

4. Sometimes it pays to shop late at night or early in the morning

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Kohl’s occasionally runs night owl and early bird specials, where prices can be up to 25% lower than the average sale prices, Streeter said. These sales will usually run on Fridays until the store closes from 3 p.m. local time and on Saturdays from store opening until to 1 p.m. local time, Streeter said.

“Hot Tip: If you shop online, these hours will be extended,” Streeter added. “I live in the Midwest (central time) so during Early Bird Sales I am able to shop online until 3pm CT.”

Shopping blog Retail Me Not mentioned the time-bound discounts in a blog post and wrote “This event happens several times per month, too, so make sure you’re watching for when these discounts happen.”

5. You can retroactively get sales discounts if you miss it the first time

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

“As long as it is within 14 days of your purchase and the price dropped, just head to the Kohl’s Service Desk for a price adjustment,” said Streeter.

She added that this price-drop feature also includes competitors’ prices as well.

6. Kohl’s will match competitors’ prices if they are lower

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

If you find the same item for cheaper in another physical store,Kohl’s will match that price if you can provide a print copy of an advertisement for the identical item.

Kohl’s stores will also match online prices from Kohls.com.

7. Shopping online can sometimes save you even more money

Kohl’s sometimes runs online-only coupon codes, Streeter said. Additionally, discount shopping periods are often extended for online shoppers, giving customers a bigger window to save.

8. When it comes to Black Friday, online shopping is your best bet

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Kohl’s is starting its Black Friday sales at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day this year.

But according to shopping website The Krazy Coupon Lady, all the Kohl’s Black Friday deals and doorbusters are generally available online, sometimes even earlier than in stores.

“Since you can earn Kohl’s Cash in-store and online, there’s absolutely no reason to go in,” the website reads. “Unless you like crowds, chaos and not being the first one to the deals.”

9. If you’re a veteran, utilise military Mondays

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kohl’s offers a 15% in-store discount for active and former military personnel, veterans, and their families every Monday. To be eligible, you must bring a valid military or veteran ID.

10. And for customers over 60, Wednesday is the best day to shop.

REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Kohl’s offers a 15% discount in stores every Wednesday to customers over 60 years old.

“Even better, you are able to stack these discounts with other department-specific saving coupons,” said Streeter of the military and above-60 discounts.

11. Shipping can always be free, if you do it right

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler Lockers for those who shop Kohl’s online and then pick up in the store.

If you order items in stores at a kiosk or connect to the store’s WiFi through the Kohl’s app, you can get free shipping on your order.

“PLUS when you are connected to their WIFI [sic] through the Kohl’s App sometimes a random percentage-off or $US5 code will pop up to use!” Streeter said.

12. Use the Kohl’s app to save more money in the store

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The Kohl’s app is designed to keep track of discount codes, gift cards, and Kohl’s Cash.

If you are shopping in the store and you can’t find the right size, you can order the item through the app in the correct size and get free shipping.

Streeter says another great perk of the app is the ability to get notifications that include “Secret Sales” and “Mystery Offers.”

13. Get the Kohl’s credit card for even more savings

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Streeter said that Kohl’s credit card holders can get up to 30% off sitewide about 12 times a year. Any sale larger than that will include free shipping.

Additionally, Kohl’s credit card holders who spend $US600 a year become “Most Valued Customers,” which means they are eligible for offers like a birthday gift and free shipping events.

“If you shop at Kohl’s often, their credit card may be for you,” read a blog post on shopping blog Retail Me Not. “You’ll get 20% off your first purchase right off the bat, and then you get a new coupon at least once a month for 15% to 30% off your purchase.”

14. For non-Kohl’s-credit-card holders, watch out for mystery savings

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Streeter said that on the last day of a 30% off sale, customers on the store’s email list will usually receive a “Mystery Savings Code,” which is generally a 40%, 30%, or 20% off sitewide code.

15. Join the Kohl’s reward program

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The Yes2You rewards program lets customers earn one point for every dollar spent. Members also get a $US5 reward for every 100 points earned and are eligible for a special birthday gift and events where they can earn bonus points.

“PLUS, several times a year [you can] earn double or triple rewards points,” Streeter said. “Remember too that Yes2You rewards are earned on all purchase[s] like Kohl’s Cash!”

