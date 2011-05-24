This Is One Of The Coolest Camera Add-Ons For The iPhone We've Seen Yet

There are hundreds of nifty cases for the iPhone 4, but not too many add-ons make use of the camera.



That’s where Kogeto’s Dot comes in. The Dot is a special lens that snaps on the back of the iPhone 4 and lets you shoot panoramic movies using a special app that stitches the images together.

We got a hands-on demo of the Dot a few weeks ago, and while the software isn’t entirely polished yet, there’s a lot of potential here.

The Dot is still raising money on Kickstarter, and will be available this summer for $99. We’ll have a full hands-on review after it launches.

Check out the video below to see what the Dot can do:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.