Watch This Sweet 360 Degree Video We Just Shot With Our iPhone

We finally got our hands on the Kogeto Dot, that nifty camera lens for the iPhone 4/4S that we wrote about a few months ago.



The $79 Dot snaps on the back of your iPhone and lets you take full 360 degree videos in conjunction with the free “Looker” app. After you shoot a video, Looker stitches the data together to create a fully interactive video.

It’s kind of like Google Street View, but with personal videos.

We’ll have a full review of the Dot next week. In the meantime, we wanted to share this sweet video we shot in the office yesterday. Make sure you click and drag the video around to get the full view:



