Kogan's Dick Smith online store relaunches today

The new Ruslan Kogan-owned Dick Smith online store relaunched today, a month early, with an all new design and backend built in the last two months.

Kogan announced the acquisition of Dick Smith’s online business in March and scheduled the new site to go live in June.

There’s currently a “relaunch sale” running on the site, with over 5,500 products all up available in the store, including Kogan branded phones and home appliances.

Of those products, 1800 will be available for ‘fast dispatch’, or next day delivery.

Kogan is also promising an experienced customer service team and is aiming for an average response time of under one business hour.

“The efficiency with which we have been able to relaunch Dick Smith is the same efficiency that will see us delivery product and price leadership into the future,” David Schafer, executive director of Kogan.com and Dick Smith said.

“Dick Smith’s recent history has been disappointing for many Australians, but for millions of us, it is an iconic brand we all know and love. We will work hard to restore the faith Australians have put in the Dick Smith brand for almost 50 years.

The relaunch of Dick Smith’s online store comes off the back of all physical stores closing on 30 April.

