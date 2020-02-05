Kogan topped the NSW Fair Trading Complaints Register once again, with Apple and Samsung hot on its heels

Kogan has topped the Fair Trading complaints register for December 2019

Kogan topped the NSW Fair Trading Complaints Register for December 2019.

The online retailer was followed by tech giants Apple and Samsung

Customers mostly registered complaints about the quality of goods.

Kogan received the most complaints to NSW Fair Trading in December 2019, beating out Apple and Samsung.

According to NSW Fair Trading’s Complaints Register, Kogan received 25 complaints during December, followed by Apple and Samsung both at 22 and JB Hi-Fi at 21.

The register lists companies that have 10 or more complaints about them lodged to NSW Fair Trading within a month.

Other companies that also made onto the register include Harvey Norman, eBay, Qantas and Freedom Furniture.

NSW Fair Trading Complaints Register December 2019.

Kogan received most of its complaints about electronic items, whitegoods and gas appliances. When it came to the type of issues, customers mainly complained about the quality of goods.

The company has also topped the register in other months in 2019, including January (70 complaints), February (72 complaints), March (52 complaints) and May (32 complaints).

In October, Kogan received a Shonky award from consumer advocacy group Choice for its “dodgy customer care”

“Kogan needs to improve its customer service and stop beating around the bush when its products are defective,” Choice CEO Alan Kirkland said in a statement.

Back in October, a kogan.com spokesperson told Business Insider Australia in an email, “Our mission is to deliver Australian customers the most in-demand products and services at the best prices, and we care deeply about the experience and satisfaction of everyone who chooses to shop with us.

“As part of this, we take customer satisfaction extremely seriously and in general, Kogan customer satisfaction is very high.”

The spokesperson added that despite Kogan’s customer satisfaction being high, earlier in 2019 the company wasn’t “doing well enough in resolving certain types of complaints”.

“Since then, major action has been taken to improve complaint resolution,” the spokesperson said.

“Delighting our customers is our reason for getting out of bed in the morning, and we believe there is always a better way. We will continue working hard to improve the experience we deliver to our customers.”

Kogan has been contacted for comment.

