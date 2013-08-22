Kogan Mobile Staff Are Getting Massages And Pizzas After The Company's Big Shock This Week

Working for Ruslan Kogan is already an excellent proposition in terms of perks, but in light of the crisis surrounding ispONE and the mass exodus of customers, you’d think that would all change. Nope! If anything, Kogan Mobile is a better place to work now than it ever has been.

Ruslan always wants to take care of his staff. He’s known for it and thinks that it’s the key to success. Personally, he follows in the wisdom of Sir Richard Branson:

“I think it was Richard Branson who said a while ago that if you make your staff your number one, your customers will make you number one. If we have people giving good service in different teams even in the difficult times, it’s good for the vibe and great for the business,” he told Business Insider today.

Kogan staff already work in a premium Melbourne office which is stocked with goodies, including ping pong tables, scooters, comfy rest areas and munchies like snacks, fruit and veg. After-work drinks are always on the company, with cabinets well stocked with scotch, vodka and other booze for staff to unwind after a long day.

Those same staff are now under the pump more than ever to help customers, as the folding of wholesaler ispONE means that Kogan Mobile is winding up its business. That means that 120,000 customers stressed about what will happen with their mobile coverage are now phoning, emailing, Tweeting and Facebooking the company for help.

“Staff just want to help customers,” Kogan said today. “They’re working extra hours because they choose to,” he added.

So to reward their hard work, they’ve been handed a blank cheque.

“I did a walk-through of the office earlier on in the week to thank them for their work and said if you need anything to ask the office assistant and she’ll have it brought in for you.”

So far, Kogan staff are getting massages while they work, having pizzas ordered and getting coffees all on the business.

“We just want to make their lives as easy as possible,” Kogan said.

The only other question I had was whether they had any job vacancies. Massages, scotch and a round of ping pong every now and then hardly sounds like work, after all.

