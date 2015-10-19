Kogan Mobile is back

Vodafone CEO Inaki Berroeta, Kogan CEO Ruslan Kogan and Kogan Mobile Executive Director David Shafer. Image supplied.

Kogan Mobile, the service that shut its doors on 120,000 customers in 2013, is back.

Having teamed up with Vodafone, Kogan will be selling its service exclusively through Kogan.com and Koganmobile.com.au.

Kogan will be using the Vodafone network, and Vodafone will handle all the of customer service.

With the network and customer service out of their control, Kogan hopes to compete on pricing.

There are two tiers for mobile plans, at $29.95 and $36.95 a month. Both include unlimited calls but vary in data allowance – 3GB and 5GB respectively.

There is also an option for a 2GB standalone data pack.

Kogan customers won’t get access to Vodafone’s 4G network immediately. They hope to roll out access “early next year”. Although, some users may have to pay to upgrade.

From now on all mobiles bought through Kogan will be shipped with a Kogan sim card, which the company hopes will bring in subscribers.

