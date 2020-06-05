Kogan is worth 5 times more than Myer following the flood of online purchases during coronavirus lockdowns

Ruslan Kogan. Photo: supplied.

The founder and chief executive of online retailer Kogan.com says the initial flood of online purchases of laptops, webcams, office chairs and breadmakers during lockdowns has translated into a big shift into broader categories which has driven a doubling of sales in April and May.

Ruslan Kogan said on Friday that the group’s 13 distribution centres around Australia were busier than they had ever been as an additional 126,000 extra customers joined the company in May, propelling active customer numbers to 2.074 million.

“We’re definitely seeing a transformation in terms of how people shop,” Mr Kogan said.

“E-commerce in Australia has advanced several years in the space of a few months,” he said.

The company on Friday said gross sales across the April and May period were more than 100 per cent higher than the same time a year ago, while gross profit was 130 per cent ahead.

The average run rate of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in April and May was now at $7 million.

Kogan.com shares climbed 9 per cent on Friday in early trading to $12.47. They have surged from $4.10 on March 23 to give the company a sharemarket capitalisation of $1.2 billion. This market value is now more than five times that of department store group Myer at $220 million. The venerable Myer, which began in 1900, has been steadily restructuring and reducing the size of some store footprints, amid an acceleration of structural shifts in the retail industry.

Mr Kogan said a flood of bricks and mortar retailers with e-commerce operations had been advertising aggressively, telling people about their online offerings, which in turn would result in even more customers embedding e-commerce as a first choice.

“We as a business love it,” he said. “We will continue to take more market share. People are shifting because they see how easy it is. They don’t have to find a parking spot and deal with a pushy sales assistant.”

“People have changed the way they shop. We are seeing it across the board,” he said.

Mr Kogan said at the start of the coronavirus restrictions in March the main items being purchased were laptops, computer equipment, keyboards and webcams in the sudden lurch to work-from-home.

Office chairs and desks were also a popular item at that time. A second wave of purchasing then occurred, with a large focus on fitness equipment and items for the kitchen such as breadmakers and other smaller appliances as at-home food preparation boomed.

The pick-up in sales was now happening right across the categories.

“Now it’s just everything,” he said.

RBC analyst Tim Piper said Kogan.com was ”a clear beneficiary” from the large step-up in online shopping in the retail sector.

Kogan.com last month acquired the Matt Blatt furniture business for $4.4 million and is running it as an online only operation. The previous owner shut down the 15 Matt Blatt bricks and mortar stores in mid-March and went into administration on May 22, a week after Kogan acquired the Matt Blatt brand name and goodwill but not the company’s liabilities. Dozens of customers who had ordered and paid for goods prior to the sale to Kogan.com have complained.

Mr Kogan said on Friday said the Matt Blatt business the company had bought was a ”completely different structure” but Kogan.com would try to help those customers. “it is a new beginning,” he said.

Kogan.com was in the spotlight in mid-May over a proposed options package for Ruslan Kogan and long-time chief financial officer David Schafer, which on paper delivers a benefit of more than $21 million.

