Kogan is running a Budget frenzy sale

With small businesses now able to write-off up to $20,000 upfront on new asset purchases, online retailer Kogan is taking advantage of the new Budget measures and running a “Budget Frenzy sale”.

The new $1.75 billion asset write-off provision, announced overnight, gives small business incentive to spend up and invest in their businesses.

And Ruslan Kogan isn’t wasting any time taking advantage of the changes, especially with small business owners thinking about what they could buy for “the business”.

