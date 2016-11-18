Kogan.com ups its earnings forecast

Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Pure play online retailer kogan.com has increased its earnings forecasts after reporting better than expected sales.

At the company’s AGM today, founder and CEO Ruslan Kogan says sales are strong with the revenue run rate exceeding expectations compared to the prospectus forecasts.

A short time ago, the company shares were up 2% to $1.48, still down from the IPO listing price of $1.80 in July.

“Because of the significant investment made in systems and automation before bringing Kogan.com to market, the uplift in sales is providing us with significant operating leverage and this is translating to a margin expansion opportunity,” told shareholders.

“We continue to see growth in our active subscriber base and active customer base.”

He expects strong Christmas trading and the company now has 3.7 million active subscribers, up 60.8% over six months.

The company revised guidance for the 2017 financial year, expecting EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of between $8 million and $9 million, up from the prospectus forecast of $6.9 million.

Kogan.com’s revenue for the year ending June was up 5.4% to $211.16 million and profit was $809,149, compared to a $69,590 loss the year before.

The results were helped by new revenue flowing from the addition of the Dick Smith trading name and customer list for the last two months of the financial year.

