Kogan.com just increased its full year earnings outlook

Ruslan Kogan (r) fishing with his dad Alex. Image: Supplied

Online retailing pioneer Ruslan Kogan has just upped his earnings guidance for his ASX-listed company Kogan.com.

In a market update, he says the company delivered more than $10 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) in the nine months to March.

And he now expect full year EBITDA to be more than $11.5 million, up from previous guidance of between $10.5 million and $11.5 million.

A short time ago, Kogan shares were trading at $1.55, up 0.3% today.

Active customers have increased 36.4% over the year to 910,000, as this chart shows:

In February, Kogan smashed its half year results, reporting EBITDA of $7.3 million, up 180% on last year, and revenue of $143.9 million, up 37%.

