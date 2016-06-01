Kogan.com could launch a $50 million IPO this month

Ruslan Kogan. Photo: supplied.

Online electronics retailer Kogan.com is expected to launch an initial public offering on the Australian Stock Exchange by mid-June.

The Australian is reporting the float will be valued at $50 million.

An industry source told Business Insider that Kogan has sales of around $200 million a year, and an IPO would give it a market capitalisation of $170 million.

In March Kogan acquired Dick Smith’s online business.

Kogan’s buy out of the online store comes after Dick Smith was initially put into liquidation in January after poor management and sales forced it into large debts.

Combined, the online businesses pull in around $345 million a year.

Kogan relaunched Dick Smith Online in May with a new design and backend.

“The combined buying power of both businesses will provide a compelling proposition to the world’s leading brands and suppliers,” founder Ruslan Kogan previously told Business Insider.

“This will enable us to trade on more favourable terms and pass on those savings onto consumers.”

Should the listing go ahead it will coincide with The Good Guys’ IPO.

Business Insider has reached out to Kogan.com and is waiting to hear back.

