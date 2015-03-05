This monster Koenigsegg hybrid hypercar is here to terrify Ferrari and Porsche

The Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 have proven that hybrid technology is no longer the exclusive territory of ecologically conscious Prius drivers.

The trio of million-dollar hypercars have show the world that hybrids can produce mind-blowing performance.

Now there’s a new kid on the block — the incredible Koenigsegg Regera.

The Swedish hypercar, which made its debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, is simply the most powerful hybrid hypercar ever produced.

Which is truly fitting since Regera means “to reign” in Swedish.

Under the Regera’s hood lurks a 1,100-horsepower, 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that in and of itself is good enough to make the car one of the most potent hypercars in the world. But there’s more. Along with the fueling burning engine, there’s also a 700-horsepower electric motor. Koenigsegg claims that in tandem, the two motors can produce more than 1,500 horsepower.

This simply trounces the 918’s 887 hp, the P1’s 903 hp, and the LaFerrari’s 949 ponies.

The performance is simply mindblowing. Koenigsegg claims that the Regera is capable of accelerating from 0-249 mph in less than 20 seconds. This means that the Regera will likely be in contention to demolish the Hennessey Venom’s 270-mph world record.

The Koenigsegg’s 9 kWh battery pack can go up to 31 miles in pure electric mode. After which the car must be charged via either its onboard gas engine or a through an external plug. That’s right — this thing is a plug-in hybrid!

The Regera is also packed with some seriously cool driving tech. It’s got fully active aerodynamics package that uses a lightweight hydraulic system to power both adjustable front and rear wings, as well as the car’s suspension.

Inside the Regera, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to find a truly modern and high tech cabin. The centrepiece of which is a massive central infotainment screen feature Apple CarPlay in addition to an integrated onboard wi-fi system.

Koenigsegg is expected to produce up 80 Regeras in a limited run.

In addition to the Regera, Koenigsegg also showed off the newest version of the company’s Agera hypercar in Geneva — 1,160 horsepower Agera RS.

The RS is the most powerful and technologically advanced version of the Agera series to see production and feature such goodies as self-levelling suspension and active underbody aerodynamics. Koenigsegg will build a total of 25 Agera RS cars, with 10 presold before the debut.

