Sweden May Have Made The World's Best Supercar

In February, the Hennessey Venom GT claimed the title of world’s fastest production car with a speed of 270.49 mph.

It’s time in the sun is already running out.

At the Geneva Motor Show this week, Koenigsegg revealed the One:1, a hypercar that by virtue of its performance figures became an automatic contender for world’s best car.

The Swedish automaker promises that it can hit a top speed of 273 mph, thanks to the fact that for every kilogram the car weighs, its engine produces one horsepower. That ratio (thus the name) has never been achieved in a production car. And it’s amazing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star of the Geneva 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.