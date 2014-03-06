Sweden May Have Made The World's Best Supercar

In February, the Hennessey Venom GT claimed the title of world’s fastest production car with a speed of 270.49 mph.
It’s time in the sun is already running out.
At the Geneva Motor Show this week, Koenigsegg revealed the One:1, a hypercar that by virtue of its performance figures became an automatic contender for world’s best car.
The Swedish automaker promises that it can hit a top speed of 273 mph, thanks to the fact that for every kilogram the car weighs, its engine produces one horsepower. That ratio (thus the name) has never been achieved in a production car. And it’s amazing.
Here’s everything you need to know about the star of the Geneva 2014.
Koenigsegg says the car's top speed 'has not been a priority, as the One:1 is a track focused car.' But it promises the car will be able to hit 273 mph.
The name is a nod to its most remarkable feature: This is the world's first car with a 1:1 power to curb weight ratio.
The engine is a 5.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 that weighs just 434 pounds. Part of it is 3D printed.
For comparison, the McLaren P1, by some measures the best car in the world, has a power to weight ratio of about .713 horsepower per kilogram.
The power to weight ratio is largely thanks to Koenigsegg's determination to keep the car's weight down. The chassis and body are made from carbon fibre.
An active back wing pops up at high speeds to help produce 1,300 pounds of downforce at 160 mph. Otherwise, the car might take off.
A Koenigsegg spokesperson told Top Gear, 'We'd like to do a top speed run but it's not a priority. I think a track time is much more important. I mean, the Nurburgring is the only lap time that really counts.'
Koenigsegg has made only six units of the car for sale, and they're all sold out already. Price tag is reportedly around $US2 million.
