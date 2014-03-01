Sweden Just Blew The Auto World Away With Its New Hypercar

For the past year or so, we’ve been calling McLaren’s P1 the best car in the world. That could very well change, now that we’ve had our first look at the latest from Sweden.

You can learn a lot from supercar names. The McLaren 650S produces about 650 horsepower. The LaFerrari is a Ferrari. Aston Martin built only 77 units of the glorious One-77.

When it comes to the all-new Koenigsegg One:1, the trick is once again in the name: This is the world’s first car with a 1:1 power to curb weight ratio.

1,340 horsepower, 1,340 kilograms: one for one. It’s never been done before. For comparison, the power to weight ratio in the McLaren P1 is about .713 horsepower per kilo.

Koenigsegg accomplished the feat with a carbon fibre chassis, body, and seats, and saving tiny amounts of weight by 3D printing the the exhaust end piece from titanium instead of aluminium.

In its press release, Koenigsegg says the car’s top speed “has not been a priority, as the One:1 is a track focused car.” But it promises the car will be able to hit 273 mph. Let’s put that in context: The Hennessey Venom GT just claimed the title of world’s fastest production car with a speed of 270.49 mph. If the Swedes aren’t overpromising, the Texans won’t wear the crown for long.

We haven’t seen a price yet, but it doesn’t matter: the One:1 is already fully sold out.

We’ll see and learn more after the One:1 debuts at the Geneva Motor Show next week. Until then, enjoy the images:

