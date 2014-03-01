A Swedish Automaker Is Using 3D Printing To Make The World's Fastest Car

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has unveiled the One:1, the hypercar it says will be the fastest in the world. It’s also the first to offer a 1:1 power to weight ratio — one horsepower for every kilogram the car weighs.

Part of the trick is an engine that produces over 1,300 horsepower — an awesome feat in itself. The other part is getting the weight of everything else down, which means the chassis, body, and even seats are carbon, made with high modulus fibres that cut weight down even more.

But the Swedes didn’t stop there: To save a mere 400 grams (.88 pounds), they 3D print its exhaust end piece from titanium instead of aluminium. Mainstream automakers are just getting to aluminium now, because it’s so much lighter than steel.

According to Jalopnik, the exhaust tip is the largest piece of titanium ever 3D printed, and it takes three days to produce. But it saves that little bit of weight, and keeps the supply chain simpler. So it’s worth it.

Here’s a close-up of the exhaust tip:

