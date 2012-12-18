This $2 Million Supercar Will Only Be Available In China

Photo: In Auto News

Not to be outdone by Audi’s China-only, US$421,925 R8 coupe, Swedish hypercar manufacturer Koenigsegg hopes to tickle the fancy of the Chinese buyer with its One:1 concept.To be limited to only five cars, priced at an estimated $2 million, the One:1 is named after the car’s jaw-dropping one horsepower per kilogram. (Which would make it one of the world’s fastest cars.)



While China is the main target market for the concept car, Koenigsegg is also touring the Middle East in search of potential buyers.

Despite constant demand somewhere in China for the best and biggest, we’ll be interested to see if Koenigsegg manages to find enough orders to actually put the One:1 into production.

Some ultra-high-end manufacturers have had a tougher time in the country as of late, with Lamborghini calling the Chinese market “a little quiet” this year.

At the very niche level, however, limited but real demand remains, as Bugatti sold a record six units in Greater China in the first three quarters of 2012.

