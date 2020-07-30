Kodak is surging again after skyrocketing 1,200% in 2 days

Reuters / Brendan McDermid

Kodak’s share price jumped as much as 35% in pre-market trading on Thursday as traders continued to cheer its $US765 million government loan to make drug ingredients in response to the pandemic.

The camera company’s stock skyrocketed about 1,200% in two days this week, boosting its market capitalisation from under $US150 million to $US2.6 billion at the peak.

The breathless rally on Wednesday caused the New York Stock Exchange to halt trading 20 times, CNN said.

Robintrack data shows Robinhood traders are snapping up Kodak. wth the number of accounts holding the stock soaring from under 10,000 on Monday to more than 119,000 on Wednesday.

Kodak’s stock spiked as much as 35% to almost $US45 in pre-market trading on Thursday as traders continued to celebrate it securing a $US765 million loan to make drug ingredients in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The camera company’s share price skyrocketed from $US2.62 at the close of trading on Monday to $US33.20 as of Wednesday’s close, an increase of roughly 1,200%.

The stock rose as high as $US60 at one point on Wednesday, boosting Kodak’s market capitalisation from below $US150 million to north of $US2.6 billion.



The New York Stock Exchange halted trading of Kodak shares 20 times on Wednesday, CNN reported, as automated “circuit breakers” designed to combat extreme stock-price swings were repeatedly tripped.

The excitement around Kodak stock has driven trading volumes up from about 1.6 million on Monday to more than 270 million on both Tuesday and Wednesday, Yahoo Finance data shows.

Robinhood traders are among those piling into Kodak stock. The number of accounts on the trading app holding the stock has soared more than 12-fold, from under 10,000 on Monday to north of 119,000, according to Robintrack.



Kodak CEO Jim Continenza is poised to be one of the big winners from the rally. He owns 650,000 Kodak shares, 3.8 million stock options, and phantom stock that could net him more than $US135 million.

