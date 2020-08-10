Kodak share price crashes in premarket trade more than 40% after US government loan for $765 million gets put on ice

Reuters / Steve Marcus

Shares in Eastman Kodak tanked in Monday’s premarket trading after the US International Development Corp put its $US765 million on hold last week.

On July 28, the company announced it was getting a $US765 million loan from the DFC to aid it in producing drug ingredients.

The news led to its stock to explode by as much as 2,190% the next day.

The Securities Exchange Commission announced last week that it was investigating the firm on its extraordinary stock growth and whether any insider trading took place, as shares traded up 26% in pre-market before the announcement was made.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shares of Eastman Kodak faced a bitter sell-off Monday, tanking more than 40% in pre-market trade on reports that its $US765 million loan to produce pharmaceutical ingredients has been put on hold.

Kodak’s share price was down 40% at $US8.89 as of 7:42 a.m ET.

This follows news that the Securities Exchange Commission is investing the trading of Eastman Kodak stock after the price surged more than a week ago on news of the government loan.

The US International Development Finance Corp said in a tweetFriday: “On July 28, we signed a Letter of Interest with Eastman Kodak. Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns. We will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared.”



Read More:







JPMorgan says buy these 19 ‘diamond in the rough’ stocks that have plunged from yearly highs, but are spring-loaded for huge gains ahead



The loan, intended to support Kodak, a technology and pharmaceutical company, in producing drug ingredients, was announced on July 28. However, the shares had already rallied by around 25% the previous day.

After the announcement, Kodak stock leaped as much as 350%. Its shares soared even higher the day after at once point reaching a two-day gain of 2,190% to reach $US60 a share.



Read More:







A Wall Street investment chief warns new stock-market highs could be setting up a ‘historic trap’ for investors – one that also appeared just before the dot-com crash



In a letter last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren said agencies should investigate “several instances of unusual trading activity prior to the announcement of this deal.”

“This is just the latest example of unusual trading activity involving a major Trump administration decision,” Warren wrote.

Warren said the vast increase in the value of Kodak’s stock could have been caused by premature publication of the news of the loan.

The Wall Street Journal reported that local media in Kodak’s hometown of Rochester, New York may have published tweets and stories that could have alerted traders to the news.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.