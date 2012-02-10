Kodak Shuttering Digital Camera Biz To Focus On Printing

Photo: AP Images

Seeking to restructure its business model, newly bankrupt Eastman Kodak announced today it was retreating from the digital space to focus on printing products and accessories, the Wall Street Journal’s Melodie Warner reports.Out are digital cameras, pocket video cameras and digital picture frames. In is desktop-inkjet, online and retail-based printing, according to a post on the firm’s website.



The century-old, Rochester, NY.-based firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month under the triple burden of cash shortfalls, retiree obligations and a bad economy.

