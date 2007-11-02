Kodak (EK) Q3: Digital Growth Outpaced By analogue Slump

Eastman Kodak swung to a $37 million Q3 profit (from a $37 million Q3 loss a year ago) as digital earnings jumped. Overall Q3 sales dipped slightly year-over-year from $2.60 billion during 3Q06 to $2.58 billion last quarter. Rochester-based Kodak recorded $82 million in Q3 digital earnings, up 192% from $28 million a year ago — while Q3 digital revenue rose 12% from $1.42 billion a year ago to $1.59 billion last quarter. Digital accounted for 62% of the company’s quarterly sales.

Meanwhile, Kodak’s Q3 analogue sales — paper, film, etc. — fell 16% from $1.17 billion a year ago to $986 million during 3Q07. Release

