Kodak Patents May Deal Mobile Sector Advantage

The vultures are circling around Kodak’s bankruptcy proceedings, ready to pick clean the best of the company’s reportedly substantial patent portfolio. With Google and Apple leading the flock, and accused patent trolls like Intellectual Ventures joining in, the pickings may determine the future of the mobile market.



Kodak, which is selling off the patents to raise money for its Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, wants to raise $2.6 billion for the bundle of intellectual property. But so far, it seems to be a buyers’ market. Apple and Google have tossed in initial bids of between $150 and $250 million, the Wall Street Journal is reporting.

