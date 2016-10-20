Kodak launched a smartphone that looks like a camera

Kodak The Kodak Ektra, based on its 1941 ‘Ektra’ camera. A range of leather accessories will be available.

Kodak has announced a £449 Android smartphone to go on sale later this year — the Kodak Ektra — named after and re-using the design of a camera it launched in 1941.

Kodak describes the phone on its website as a “photography-first, professional quality” smartphone. The phone is being built by consumer electronics manufacturer Bullitt. The main camera is 21 megapixels (mp), almost twice the iPhone 7’s 12 mp, while the Google Pixel has a 12.3 mp camera. It is yet to be rated under the industry standard DxO Mark.

Speaking to Wired — which reviewed the phone — Bullitt said the device is “not a mass market play”. Instead, the phone is “designed for photographers” and will interest “hundreds of thousands” of people in the UK, rather than millions. Kodak has developed camera applications and the review said the camera app will feel reminiscent to normal DSLRs (digital single-lens reflex — a camera that uses mirrors and interchangeable lenses).

The 5″ inch HD display phone will come with 32 GB of memory, 4K video capture and a Helio X-20 Decacore Processor. It is expected to go on sale in December and is initially only available in Europe.

Kodak The Kodak Ektra is targeted to photographers and will not be a mass market play.

