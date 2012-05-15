No One Ever Talked About The Nuclear Reactor Kodak Kept In Its Headquarters For 30 Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Kodak Park, Eastman Kodak’s corporate and industrial headquarters in Rochester, New York, housed a small nuclear research reactor for more than 30 years, reports the Democrat and Chronicle.



It contained 3.5 pounds of highly enriched uranium, so it was tightly locked down. It was kept in a part of Kodak’s underground labyrinth, and nothing ever leaked from it. The device was “not much larger than a refrigerator.”

Kodak removed the uranium in 2007 and it was taken to a federal facility under the watchful eyes of armed guards.

Why’d Kodak even have this thing?

Well, it was interested in neutrons in the 1970s, and it needed a steady stream of them. So, it built the reactor for industrial research. Most of these devices that currently exist are in Russia, and there are fewer than 50 of them worldwide, according to the report.

