This wildly hyped 'Loft' tiny home will be available in the US soon — see inside

Brittany Chang
Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.
  • KODA will begin shipping the KODA Loft – the company’s tiny movable home – to US customers this summer.
  • The KODA Light can be moved on a trailer in one piece, although a crane is required to fit the home into place.
  • The 310-square foot home has a living room, kitchen, bathroom, and upstairs bedroom.
Estonia-based KODA will begin shipping the KODA Loft – the company’s tiny movable home – to US customers this summer.

KODA received constant messages from US-based clients requesting the company deliver its movable tiny home overseas, according to KODA, which is a part of Kodasema OÜ. This positive response from potential US customers inevitably incurred the company’s decision to do just that.

KODA, which has satellite offices in Europe and Canada, is now focusing the majority of its production and sales on the KODA Loft.

The Loft’s steel-reinforced timber frame allows the movable home to be lightweight and environmentally friendly, according to KODA. The wooden loft is half the weight of the KODA Concrete – the company’s concrete-based movable tiny home – and in total, weighs about 11 tons.

KODA is also trying to expand beyond just selling single Loft units. The company is now looking to create clusters of these KODA Lofts to create a KODA Park, which could come in the form of movable communities, shopping centres, villages, or business centres.

The KODA Light can be moved in one piece on a trailer, although it requires a crane to fit the home into place.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

There are a few requirements for where you can place the Loft.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

For example, the building needs to be placed on land that has leveled footing and can support the weight of the home.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

And in order to use certain amenities, the home needs to be plugged into water, electricity, and sewage points.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

But otherwise, the KODA Loft only takes one day to completely install.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

The exterior colour and interior finishes can be customised according to the client’s requests.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

The exterior of the home includes a ladder that drains rainwater, an open mailbox, and a bicycle holder.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

For outdoor relaxation, there’s a small patio attached to the home.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

In total, the tiny home is about 310 square feet, giving it about 287.4 square feet of “usable floor area,” according to KODA.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

The interior of the open concept home has a plywood-lined ceiling and walls, as well as laminate flooring.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

The wool-insulated home is also four-seasons capable.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

For warmth during the winter, the floor in the living room, bathroom, and kitchen are all electrically heated.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

The tiny home also comes with a ventilation system, and KODA specifically used a lighter interior colour palette to prevent the home from overheating under direct sunlight.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

The windows in the kitchen — as well as the upstairs bedroom— can open to let in fresh air.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

According to KODA, the home has a “Nordic feel.”

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

Other than the movability and minimalist living approach, the KODA Loft isn’t too different from a normal home.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

For example, there’s a full kitchen equipped with a sink, refrigerator, induction cooktop …

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

… large counter space, and several storage cabinets.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

A kitchen hood, dishwasher, and washing machine all come optional.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

The tiny home also includes a dining table, which sits at the end of the kitchen beside the living room.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

The bathroom comes with the traditional trio: a toilet, sink, and shower.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

Hot water is supplied via the water boiler.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

The back wall has large windows that fills the home with natural light.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

But at night, LED lights brighten up the tiny home.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

KODA says the Loft is also multipurpose.

Tõnu TunnelKODA Loft.

Besides serving as a home, the KODA Loft could also be converted into an office, cafe, store, or co-working space.

Getter KuusmaaKODA Loft.

