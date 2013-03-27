Billionaire William Koch Is Suing Over $300,000 In 'Fake' Wine He Bought That Tastes Like Vinegar

Billionaire energy magnate William Koch has filed a federal lawsuit against Internet entrepreneur Eric Greenberg for allegedly selling a set of fake wines that taste like vinegar, the New York Daily News reports.



Koch, who has an estimated net-worth of $4 billion, purchased a set of wines from Greenberg, who owns Imperial Cellar, for $300,000 through Zachys Wine Auctions in 2004 and 2005, according to the NYDN.

Now, Koch, who claims the wines are fakes and taste like vinegar, wants his money back.

Greenberg says he bought the wines “as is” under the terms of the auction and that he didn’t knowingly sell Koch fakes, the report said.

Koch alleges that 24 bottles of wine he purchased from Greenberg are fakes.

