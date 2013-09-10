The Koch Brothers Bought A Company That Supplies Parts To Apple

AP David Koch, co-owner of Koch Industries.

Koch Industries, the giant conglomerate that dabbles in everything from oil to manufacturing,

announced todaythat it will buy electronics company Molex for $US7.2 billion.

Molex makes electronic connectors, or the stuff that holds internal components together inside gadgets likes smartphones. The company is one of Apple’s component suppliers.

If the deal goes through, Molex will operate as an independent subsidiary of Koch Industries.

