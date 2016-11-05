Kochs dismiss bombshell Mark Cuban allegation about trying to bribe Donald Trump out of the race

The mega-billionaire Koch brothers, Charles and David, responded late Friday to a bombshell claim from billionaire businessman Mark Cuban alleging they supposedly tried to bribe Republican nominee Donald Trump to get out of the race.

“That is simply not correct,” Steve Lombardo, chief communications and marketing officer at Koch Industries, told Business Insider. “I really don’t have anything more to add to that other than it is incorrect.”

Cuban, a prominent supporter of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, told a New York Times reporter aboard Clinton’s plane following a rally for the candidate in Pittsburgh that the Kochs “tried” to get Trump out of the presidential race.

“They tried,” he said, when a reporter mentioned the Kochs. “I know they did.”

Cuban, the owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” added that the Kochs “didn’t offer [Trump] enough” to drop out.

Charles and David Koch, two of the biggest donors in Republican politics with a combined net worth of nearly $100 billion, have abstained from boosting Trump’s candidacy. Another Koch brother, Bill, hosted an August fundraiser for Trump at his Cape Cod residence.

The Trump campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.