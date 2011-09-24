The Koch Bros. Have More Money Than The GDP Of 48 Of The Countries In The World

Inspired by the UN Assembly taking place in New York this week, Rachel Maddow reflected on the wealth of the Koch Bros (recently listed in 4th spot on the Forbes 400) and how their personal wealth ranks against the GDP of the nations of the world.



According to Maddow’s calculations the Koch’s combined net worth — which jumped by more than 40% in the past year — is up to $50 billion right now. This outranks the GDP of 48 of the world’s nations.

They could, notes Maddow, purchase Samoa 88 times over (not that they’d want to).

Maddow’s problem with the Koch brothers’ wealth, meanwhile, has less to do with how much money they make than that the fact they have increased profits in the last 5 years by half and yet are shedding employees “by the tens of thousands.”

“The more money they seem to make, the less people they are employing.” A fact Maddow sees as illustrative of the problems with corporations in the country at large (not merely the Koch bros.).

Corporations are seeing profits 26% higher than they were a year ago and yet “those profits are not translating as jobs for Americans.” Thus putting the lie to the GOP’s argument that taxing corporations and rich people will stunt job growth.

Vid below. She’s got a number of graphs to back her argument.





