Kobo Just Beat The Kindle To A Touchscreen E-Ink Reader

Photo: Kobo

Kobo, the e-reader developer and e-book seller, just announced it is launching a new touchscreen E-Ink device.The Kobo eReader Touch will feature a touchscreen keyboard and allow you to swipe between pages instead of pressing a button.



The eReader has a 6-inch screen, can display 16 levels of grayscale colour, and is open to ePub and PDF file formats.

The eReader Touch will start shipping next month for $129. You can find it at Best Buy, Walmart, and Borders.

Don’t Miss: Details On Amazons New Tablets

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.