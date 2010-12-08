Kobe Bryant's High School Names Its New Gym After Him

Kobe Bryant will be making an appearance at his alma mater, Lower Merion High School, on December 16 to participate in a ceremony dedicating a new gym named in his honour.



Lower Merion has just completed a new $100 million high school and Kobe donated $411,000 to fund “a series of inspirational, interactive, and educational displays.”

Lower Merion has nearly sold out 1,100 tickets which include $25 general admission seats and $250 VIP seats that also grant access to a reception.

Kobe led Lower Merion to a state title in 1996, then jumped to the NBA without going to college.

For more news, check out the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.