Kobe Bryant Vows To Stop Live-Tweeting Lakers Games After Ripping His Teammates Yesterday

Kobe Bryant live-tweeted yesterday’s Lakers-Spurs game while recovering from a torn Achilles.
It was great, but shortly after the game Kobe said vowed to never do it again because it became too much of a story.
“I see my tweeting during the game is being talked about as much as the game itself. Not my intention , just bored as I guess #notagain,” he tweeted after the game.
It’s too bad, because Kobe’s tweets were excellent He dispensed some coaching advice to Pau Gasol:
What I would say if I was there right now? “Pau get ur arse on the block and don’t move till u get it” #realtalk
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013
He implored his teammates to pound the post:
Post. Post. Post.
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013
He ripped his guards for failing to defend Tony Parker:
Matador defence on Parker. His penetration is hurting us
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013
Eventually the ABC TV crew was showing Kobe’s tweets on screen, and after the game coach Mike D’Antoni was asked about it. He gave this response:
“He’s a fan right now. He’s a fan. You guys put a little bit more importance on that kind of fan. He’s a fan, he gets excited, I’m sure he wants to be part of it.”
Kobe took exception.
A fan?? Lol #microphonetalk
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013
So the Lakers being the Lakers, Kobe’s tweeting became a small controversy that snow-balled out of control, and now we get no more Kobe live-tweets for the rest of the playoffs.
