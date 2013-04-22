Kobe Bryant Vows To Stop Live-Tweeting Lakers Games After Ripping His Teammates Yesterday

Kobe Bryant live-tweeted yesterday’s Lakers-Spurs game while recovering from a torn Achilles.



It was great, but shortly after the game Kobe said vowed to never do it again because it became too much of a story.

“I see my tweeting during the game is being talked about as much as the game itself. Not my intention , just bored as I guess #notagain,” he tweeted after the game.

It’s too bad, because Kobe’s tweets were excellent He dispensed some coaching advice to Pau Gasol:

What I would say if I was there right now? “Pau get ur arse on the block and don’t move till u get it” #realtalk — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013

He implored his teammates to pound the post:

Post. Post. Post. — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013

He ripped his guards for failing to defend Tony Parker:

Matador defence on Parker. His penetration is hurting us — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) April 21, 2013

Eventually the ABC TV crew was showing Kobe’s tweets on screen, and after the game coach Mike D’Antoni was asked about it. He gave this response:

“He’s a fan right now. He’s a fan. You guys put a little bit more importance on that kind of fan. He’s a fan, he gets excited, I’m sure he wants to be part of it.”

Kobe took exception.

So the Lakers being the Lakers, Kobe’s tweeting became a small controversy that snow-balled out of control, and now we get no more Kobe live-tweets for the rest of the playoffs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.