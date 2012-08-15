KOBE'S WIFE: Being Married To An NBA Superstar Is Only Worth It If He's Winning Championships

Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

We all know Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa have been going through some rocky times of late.First, they were getting a divorce.



Then they weren’t and Kobe was trying to patch things up by building her a church (seriously).

After that, all seemed well until Kobe started doing some things Vanessa didn’t really appreciate in London. (No worries they’re still together!)

And now comes a completely out of context, rather weird, but ultra Kobe-esque line Vanessa reportedly uttered to New York Magazine .

It’s not online yet, but Sports on Earth’s Nicki Jhabvala pulled it out from the print version (via The Basketball Jones):

“I certainly would not want to be married to somebody that can’t win championships. If you’re sacrificing time away from my family and myself for the benefit of winning championships, then winning a championship should happen every single year.”

Good stuff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.