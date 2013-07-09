Kobe Bryant criticised The Lakers For Cutting Metta World Peace In A Twitter Spree Last Night

Tony Manfred
kobe bryant biting jersey

Kobe Bryant took to Twitter last night to talk about the two biggest moves of the Lakers’ offseason — letting Dwight Howard go to the Rockets, and reportedly using the amnesty clause to release Metta World Peace.

Kobe (brilliantly) unfollowed Howard on Twitter immediately after he signed with Houston last Friday. Last night Kobe said he has no ill-will toward Dwight, he just doesn’t like fraternizing with the enemy:

Kobe doesn’t like that the current generation of NBA stars are all buddies. He told ESPN in February, “They don’t seem to want to talk any trash. I say everything to LeBron. He says nothing back. He just laughs. There’s no banter back and forth. I guess it’s a generational thing. When I first came into the league, the trash talk was downright cutthroat.”

More interestingly, Kobe said he disagreed with LA’s decision to amnesty Metta World Peace (cutting him and removing his $7.2 million salary from the cap).

Kobe pointed out that Metta hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 7 of 2010 NBA Finals, and that he’d like to have one more chance with this unit next year:

He finished by quoting Steve Jobs:

