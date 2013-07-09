Kobe Bryant criticised The Lakers For Cutting Metta World Peace In A Twitter Spree Last Night

Kobe Bryant took to Twitter last night to talk about the two biggest moves of the Lakers’ offseason — letting Dwight Howard go to the Rockets, and reportedly using the amnesty clause to release Metta World Peace.



Kobe (brilliantly) unfollowed Howard on Twitter immediately after he signed with Houston last Friday. Last night Kobe said he has no ill-will toward Dwight, he just doesn’t like fraternizing with the enemy:

I wish d12 the best honestly. I just find it hard to follow players that wanna kick my teams arse #thatsjustme — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 9, 2013

Kobe doesn’t like that the current generation of NBA stars are all buddies. He told ESPN in February, “They don’t seem to want to talk any trash. I say everything to LeBron. He says nothing back. He just laughs. There’s no banter back and forth. I guess it’s a generational thing. When I first came into the league, the trash talk was downright cutthroat.”

More interestingly, Kobe said he disagreed with LA’s decision to amnesty Metta World Peace (cutting him and removing his $7.2 million salary from the cap).

Kobe pointed out that Metta hit the game-winning 3-pointer in Game 7 of 2010 NBA Finals, and that he’d like to have one more chance with this unit next year:

No game 7 win without Metta! This is a tough day for laker nation #misspeace #newcbacasualty — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 9, 2013

Personally I’d keep Metta and make a run with the unit we have and just add a few pieces #keepthepeace #lakersstilldeciding — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 9, 2013

He finished by quoting Steve Jobs:

“My job is not to be easy on people. My job is to make them better.” Steve Jobs — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) July 9, 2013

