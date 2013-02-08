Kobe Bryant Reveals The Genius Way LeBron James Handles Trash Talk

Photo: YouTube

Kobe Bryant is in Boston to play the Celtics tonight, and he sat down with ESPN Boston’s Jackie MacMullen for an extensive interview.He talked about Rob Gronkowski’s dancing videos, Rajon Rondo’s competitiveness, and his 1996 pre-Draft workout with the Celtics.



But the most interesting part came when Kobe talked about the how LeBron James subverts all attempts to get in his head with trash talk. Here’s what Kobe said:

“They don’t seem to want to talk any trash. I say everything to LeBron. He says nothing back. He just laughs. There’s no banter back and forth. I guess it’s a generational thing. When I first came into the league, the trash talk was downright cutthroat.”

He added, “I don’t talk trash often, but when I do, I go for the jugular.”

Not all younger players are impervious to trash talk. We saw Carmelo Anthony self-combust when Kevin Garnett got into his head in a game at MSG last month.

But LeBron is certainly different.

Here’s an example of what Kobe is talking about from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals. After Garnett tries to get in his face, LeBron simply starts laughing:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The best way to deal with trash talk is to point out the plain absurdity of talking trash. And that’s exactly what LeBron does, apparently.

Kobe had a few more excellent quotes in the ESPN interview.

On Rob Gronkowski’s shirtless dancing videos:

“Everyone is so worked up about what he did [in Vegas]. It’s funny. If there were camera phones back in the day, the biggest athletes in the world would have had a lot of explaining to do.”

On becoming friends with Bill Belichick:

“I’m sitting there on the bench, just beside myself, burning with frustration, and I look over and Bill Belichick is walking toward me. I had never met him. Never spoken to him. He had courtside seats across from our bench, and with 20 seconds left in the game, he came over and said, ‘Don’t you worry about this. I know what you are going through. We just lost a tough one ourselves [to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII]. Just bounce back. Be ready next year.'”

Read the entire thing over at ESPN Boston >

DON’T MISS: 12 Quotes That Tell You Why Kobe Is The Most Outspoken Player In The NBA >

Now Watch: Inside NYC’s Underground Muay Thai Fight League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.