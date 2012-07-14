Kobe Bryant And Kyrie Irving Talk Trash And Agree To Play One-On-One For $50,000 In This Awesome Video

Lots to love about this video of Kobe Bryant and Kyrie Irving talking trash at the US Olympic training camp last week:
- Kobe telling Kyrie he only played two games in college
- Kobe comparing Kyrie to Lil Bow Wow
- Kyrie taking the entire conversation lightly when Kobe clearly is not.
Bottom line: they agreed to play one-on-one for $50,000 for charity next summer.
Here’s the video, it gets good about a minute in (via Slam):
