Here's A Simple Example Of How Kobe Bryant And Dwight Howard Are The Exact Opposite Of Each Other

Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard sit at opposite ends of the pro athlete personality spectrum.Kobe is the hyper-competitor, Dwight is the ultimate jokester.



A very simple illustration:

Last month, Howard went on “Ellen” and did the Gangnam Style dance. Speaking to Lakers Nation this week, he said the dance is actually a real part of his rehab from back surgery.

“Gagnam style has helped me strengthen my core and lower back. I’ve got a great PT program, but this dance has taken me to the next level.”

It’s ridiculous and immature and funny, which is essentially what Dwight is all about.

Now, here’s how Kobe responded when he was asked why he didn’t do the dance:

Asked why Bryant didn’t join Howard in the Gangnam Sytle dance during a break in action at the Lakers-Trailblazers preseason game, he sternly replied “I don’t ride horseys.”

“I don’t ride horseys” is probably the most Kobe Bryant quote ever, and it’s also the perfect illustration for how different these two guys are.

Dwight Howard does ride horseys, a lot of them. It’s going to be fascinating to see how these two stars gel throughout the year.

