Kobe Bryant Threw Down His Most Spectacular Dunk In Years Against The Nets

Photo: YouTube

With Dwight Howard, Metta World Peace, and Pau Gasol all out injured, Kobe Bryant took the game into his own hands down the stretch in Brooklyn last night.



The game was tied 80-80 with 2:45 left when Kobe drew Gerald Wallace out to the three-point line, drove past him, and turned back the clock at least five years with a thundering dunk over Wallace and Kris Humphries.

It sent the Nets crowd into a tizzy, and seemed to break the the trajectory of the game itself. The Lakers outscored the Nets 10-3 after the dunk, and won 92-83 while severely under-manned.

After the game he told Yahoo!’s Adrian Wojnarowski about the dunk, “This just seems to happen every time I come to New York, I just get frustrated about something, and then all of a sudden, an explosion happens.”

Sheer power:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

