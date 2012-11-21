Kobe Bryant Fires His Death Stare At Jeremy Lin

Photo: TWC

Kobe Bryant brought out his signature death stare and fired it at Jeremy Lin when the Rockets point guard allegedly flopped midway through the fourth quarter.After the game, Kobe talked about flopping, and said he was happy the league is now fining floppers (via NBC Sports):



“Thank God. It doesn’t belong here. We’re grown-a** men, you don’t need to be falling all over the place.”

On the Lin flop:

“Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t. I don’t know. He’s too little man … he’s too little for me.”

This is a modified version of the death stare Kobe shot at Mike Brown two days before he was fired. It lacks the seething anger and hatred of the Brown stare. But Kobe’s subtle smirk, as well as the way the camera hurriedly zooms in on his face, makes up for it. It’s more, “Come on, man,” than, “I’m going to get you fired.”

It happened Sunday, and we’re not really sure how it slipped through the cracks, but it’s here now (via Black Sports Online):

As you can see, it’s several degrees of pure darkness below the original version:

