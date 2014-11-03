Kobe Bryant Has A Classic Response When Asked If The Lakers' Horrific Record Bothers Him

The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season badly, so badly that some are wondering if they’re secretly tanking.

L.A. is 0-4 after a 127-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. They’re getting outscored by 17 points per game, the worst point differential in the league.

Kobe Bryant, who has taken heat for everything from his $US48-million contract extension to his frosty relationship with potential free agent targets, isn’t used to this sort of losing. He has only played on two sub-.500 teams in his career.

Combine this unprecedented losing with Kobe’s penchant for saying whatever is on his mind, and we’re going to get a lot of classic Kobe quotes this year.

On Saturday night we got a great one.

Kobe was asked if the 0-4 start bothered him. He gave this sarcastic response, which was accompanied by an incensed head shake:

“No it doesn’t bother me. I’m festively jovial about it.”

The video is fantastic:





The Lakers have played a ridiculous schedule so far. Three of the teams they have lost to were in the playoffs last year, and the other (Phoenix) won 48 games.

Things don’t get much easier from here. They get Phoenix, Charlotte, Memphis, New Orleans, San Antonio, Golden State, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and Denver in their next 10 games. At 0-4, they probably haven’t hit rock bottom yet.

