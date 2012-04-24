Kobe Bryant's Latest Attempt To Win Back His Wife Includes Building Her A Church

Photo: AP Images

In 2003, when Kobe Bryant nearly lost his wife Vanessa, it took a $4 million ring (and probably a lot of groveling) to win her back. This time he is taking his please-forgive-me-game to a new level, and even to a higher power.According to JanetCharlton.com (via The Denver Post), Kobe is spending “millions of dollars” to have a church built in Vanessa’s name.



Vanessa, who is “very Catholic” attends church every Sunday and Kobe often attends with her.

The couple have been seen in public together on several occasions in recent months, including a public kiss on Valentine’s Day. However, according to the Los Angeles Times, the divorce case continues to move forward.

