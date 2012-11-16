The Fabulous Life Of Kobe Bryant: How The Highest-Paid Player In The NBA Spends His $150 Million

Photo: AP

Kobe Bryant is the highest paid player in the NBA, and the third-highest earning player in league history.He makes so much money that he can casually give a teammate a ride to a doctor’s appointment in his personal helicopter, like he did this week with Steve Blake.



Throughout his 17-year NBA career, Kobe has amassed a number of cars, toys, and houses, and he currently has $150 million in assets.

He’s living the life — saying and doing whatever he wants in endlessly entertaining fashion.

