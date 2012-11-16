The Fabulous Life Of Kobe Bryant: How The Highest-Paid Player In The NBA Spends His $150 Million

Kobe Bryant is the highest paid player in the NBA, and the third-highest earning player in league history.He makes so much money that he can casually give a teammate a ride to a doctor’s appointment in his personal helicopter, like he did this week with Steve Blake.

Throughout his 17-year NBA career, Kobe has amassed a number of cars, toys, and houses, and he currently has $150 million in assets.

He’s living the life — saying and doing whatever he wants in endlessly entertaining fashion.

He went to high school in the Philly suburbs, but he grew up in Italy. He loves Italian cars

He walked into a Ferrari dealership last year and wrote a $329,000 check for a 458 Italia

He also owns a Lamborghini, Bentley, and Range Rover

He owns three houses worth $18.8 million. All of them are in Orange County, CA, a lengthy drive from the Staples centre

Luckily, he has a helicopter that he takes to home games. He says it saves him from sitting in traffic, and keeps his body fresh

He's pretty generous with his helicopter too. He let teammate Steve Blake use to it go to a doctor's appointment this week

Kobe is the third-highest paid NBA player ever, with $249 million in career salary. He and his wife currently own $150 million in assets, according to reports

He also makes $28 million a year off of endorsement deals with companies like Nike and Sprite

He bought his wife a $4 million ring after his sex scandal. It was an eight-karat purple diamond

He was reportedly set to lose $75 million in a divorce last year. But he and his wife Vanessa are working things out

He has gotten in on the NBA outrageous fashion trend, but keeps it classier than some other players

This summer he challenged Kyrie Irving to a $50,000 game of one-on-one

He says he will only play two more years. He is due $30 million next season, and could become the highest-earning NBA player ever if he outlasts Kevin Garnett

