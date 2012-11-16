The Fabulous Life Of Kobe Bryant: How The Highest-Paid Player In The NBA Spends His $150 Million

Photo: AP
Kobe Bryant is the highest paid player in the NBA, and the third-highest earning player in league history.He makes so much money that he can casually give a teammate a ride to a doctor’s appointment in his personal helicopter, like he did this week with Steve Blake.
Throughout his 17-year NBA career, Kobe has amassed a number of cars, toys, and houses, and he currently has $150 million in assets.
He’s living the life — saying and doing whatever he wants in endlessly entertaining fashion.
He owns three houses worth $18.8 million. All of them are in Orange County, CA, a lengthy drive from the Staples centre
Luckily, he has a helicopter that he takes to home games. He says it saves him from sitting in traffic, and keeps his body fresh
He's pretty generous with his helicopter too. He let teammate Steve Blake use to it go to a doctor's appointment this week
Kobe is the third-highest paid NBA player ever, with $249 million in career salary. He and his wife currently own $150 million in assets, according to reports
He was reportedly set to lose $75 million in a divorce last year. But he and his wife Vanessa are working things out
He says he will only play two more years. He is due $30 million next season, and could become the highest-earning NBA player ever if he outlasts Kevin Garnett
