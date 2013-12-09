18 Examples Of Kobe Bryant's Insane Work Ethic

Less than eight months after tearing his Achilles, Kobe Bryant is officially back in the lineup for the Lakers.

Achilles injuries are awful, especially for ageing NBA players.

But work ethic is a crucial factor in overcoming injuries, and no one has a stronger work ethic than Kobe.

Whether it’s waking up at 4 a.m., using space-age science, or abusing teammates in post-practice games, Kobe has proven over and over again that he’s the hardest worker in the NBA.

