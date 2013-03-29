Kobe Bryant Wearing An 'Ice Mamba' Jacket Is The Best NBA Fashion Moment Of The Year

Kobe Bryant’s wore a black letterman’s jacket that says “ICE MAMBA” in gold letters last night, and it was the best NBA fashion moment since LeBron wore a t-shirt with a huge picture of himself as a vampire on it.
At a time when other players wear outlandish colours and styles, Kobe keeps it old school.
At a time when other players display high-end fashion logos, Kobe displays only his own, ridiculous self-given nickname.
The simple logic of the jacket is fantastic:
- Kobe’s nickname is “Mamba”
- You wear jackets in the cold
- When Kobe wears a jacket, he becomes “Ice Mamba”
He is outside the ridiculous NBA fashion wars. He is the best:
