Kobe Bryant Wearing An 'Ice Mamba' Jacket Is The Best NBA Fashion Moment Of The Year

Kobe Bryant’s wore a black letterman’s jacket that says “ICE MAMBA” in gold letters last night, and it was the best NBA fashion moment since LeBron wore a t-shirt with a huge picture of himself as a vampire on it.



At a time when other players wear outlandish colours and styles, Kobe keeps it old school.

At a time when other players display high-end fashion logos, Kobe displays only his own, ridiculous self-given nickname.

The simple logic of the jacket is fantastic:

Kobe’s nickname is “Mamba” You wear jackets in the cold When Kobe wears a jacket, he becomes “Ice Mamba”

He is outside the ridiculous NBA fashion wars. He is the best:

