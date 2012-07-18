Kobe Bryant Took Time Out From Olympic Training To Pay His Respects At Arlington National Cemetery Yesterday

The U.S. Army posted a photograph yesterday that was pretty unexpected.



Here, basketball legend and U.S. Olympic Team player Kobe Bryant is having a walking conversation with General Martin A. Dempsey, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Even more, the two figures are conversing as they walk through Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery.

Yesterday, Dempsey and other leaders gave a motivational talk to the Olympic Basketball teams in D.C. just before they played a practice game last night.

Still, take a look at this incredible shot:

Photo: D. Myles Cullen / DOD





